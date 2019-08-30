CANANDAIGUA — Nominees are sought for the Canandaigua Athena awards.
Nominees for the Canandaigua ATHENA Leadership Award should exhibit excellence in their profession, leadership in their community and a sincere commitment to helping other women succeed.
Nominees for the Canandaigua Athena Young Professional Leadership Award must be 40 or younger.
Nominations are due by Sept. 6.
For a nomination form, visit www.canandaiguachamber.com.
To submit a nomination, email eeverson@canandaiguachamber.com.
The awards dinner will be Nov. 22 at Finger Lakes Community College.