CANANDAIGUA — Nominees are sought for the Canandaigua Athena awards.

Nominees for the Canandaigua ATHENA Leadership Award should exhibit excellence in their profession, leadership in their community and a sincere commitment to helping other women succeed.

Nominees for the Canandaigua Athena Young Professional Leadership Award must be 40 or younger.

Nominations are due by Sept. 6.

For a nomination form, visit www.canandaiguachamber.com.

To submit a nomination, email eeverson@canandaiguachamber.com.

The awards dinner will be Nov. 22 at Finger Lakes Community College.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...