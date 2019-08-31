WOLCOTT — North Rose-Wolcott High School students recently were recognized at the annual academic award night.
Honorees included:
Justin Bachman: The RIT Computing Medal.
Lauren Bullard: The Pastor Dan Corretore Scholarship.
Hailey DeNoto: The RIT Computing Medal.
Kaylee Dunn: The University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award.
Emma Durham: The Rensselaer Medal for Math and Science and the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award.
Skylar Fox: The RIT Innovation and Creativity Medal.
Mackenzie Frazer: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Obadiah Gregg: The RIT Innovation and Creativity Medal.
AnnaMae Humbert: The University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award.
Kennedy Jones: The Elmira College Key Award.
Ryan King: The Clarkson University Leadership Award and Boys’ State.
Jacob Minier: Boys’ State.
Sydney Reppi: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Kalen Roberts: Boys’ State.
Jenna Roelle: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Paige Shipley: The Clarkson University Achievement Award.
Isabelle Steverson: The University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology.
Morgan VanFleet: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Hannah Ward: The Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award.
Dominique Warring: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Grace Zobl: The Elmira College Key Award.