WOLCOTT — North Rose-Wolcott High School students recently were recognized at the annual academic award night.

Honorees included:

Justin Bachman: The RIT Computing Medal.

Lauren Bullard: The Pastor Dan Corretore Scholarship.

Hailey DeNoto: The RIT Computing Medal.

Kaylee Dunn: The University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award.

Emma Durham: The Rensselaer Medal for Math and Science and the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award.

Skylar Fox: The RIT Innovation and Creativity Medal.

Mackenzie Frazer: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Obadiah Gregg: The RIT Innovation and Creativity Medal.

AnnaMae Humbert: The University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award.

Kennedy Jones: The Elmira College Key Award.

Ryan King: The Clarkson University Leadership Award and Boys’ State.

Jacob Minier: Boys’ State.

Sydney Reppi: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Kalen Roberts: Boys’ State.

Jenna Roelle: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Paige Shipley: The Clarkson University Achievement Award.

Isabelle Steverson: The University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology.

Morgan VanFleet: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Hannah Ward: The Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award.

Dominique Warring: The George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Grace Zobl: The Elmira College Key Award.

