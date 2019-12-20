WOLCOTT — The North Rose-Wolcott Central School District Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vicky Ramos and Mr. Scott Bischoping as interim superintendents.
Ramos will fulfill this roll starting Jan. 1 and Scott Bischoping will assume this position on Feb. 3. At that time, Ramos will continue as the search consultant.
Bischoping joins the North Rose-Wolcott Central School district with over 35 years of educational experience. Most recently, Bischoping held the position of interim superintendent for the Batavia Central School District. Previously, Bischoping has served as the district superintendent for Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.
“We are very excited to welcome both Dr. Vicky Ramos and Mr. Scott Bischoping to the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District and look forward to their guidance and support,” stated Board of Education President Lucinda Collier. “The District and I look forward to working collaboratively with our community to provide, inspire and enrich our District to best support the learning environment and promote student success.”
“I look forward to joining the North Rose-Wolcott community and Board of Education, continuing to support the development of the District’s vision and goals, along with celebrating all the great work occurring at the District,” stated Bischoping.
Any questions regarding the Superintendent Search Process should be directed to the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES District Superintendent, Dr. Vicky Ramos, Search Consultant at (315) 332-7292.