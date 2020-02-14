VICTOR — New York Beer Project’s Victor Beer Hall is celebrating its first anniversary this weekend.
Among the activities are:
Friday
Barrel-Aged Blueberry Pancake Ale on tap starting at noon
NYBP Liquid Birthday Cake limited edition release at 5 p.m., as well as Vanilla Blonde Ale aged on Funfetti Birthday Cake.
Live music from 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday
2 p.m.: Complimentary Beer-Infused cupcakes to pair with Liquid Birthday Cake ale
2 to 7 p.m.: Hourly giveaways of NYBP Merch, drink tokens, gift cards, glassware, spirit tastings, and more
2 to 5 p.m.: Anniversary Barrel aged Beer and Chocolate Pairing. This immersive tasting experience includes a limited edition 1st Anniversary Rastal Teku glass, and a VIP ticket to this unique Valentine Weekend beer event. The NYBP Brewing Team has brewed four barrel-aged beers to mimic the flavors found in a Valentine’s Day chocolate box: Barrel Aged Panda Paws Porter aged in Black Button Bourbon Barrels, paired with Chocolate Love Grand Truffles; a Grape Belgian Tripel aged in grape brandy barrels, paired with a creamy Cherry cordial; Barrel Aged Blueberry Pancake aged on maple syrup barrels and even more blueberries, paired with chocolate covered blueberries; and a zesty Chipotle Stout Sour aged over chipotle, paired with chipotle chocolate almonds. These unique pairings complete with the commemorative first year anniversary glass, is $30 ($25 for all Mug Club members).