The state Department of Environmental Conservation, in partnership with New York Sea Grant, today has awarded more than $200,000 in grants for nine community-based projects through the Great Lakes Basin Small Grants Program to enhance community, ecological, and economic resiliency throughout the Great Lakes watershed.
Funding comes from the state Environmental Protection Fund’s Ocean and Great Lakes Ecosystem Conservation Program and supports the application of ecosystem-based management to complex environmental problems in order to conserve, protect, and enhance irreplaceable Great Lakes natural resources.
New York Sea Grant administers New York’s Great Lakes Basin Small Grants Program, which is now in its fifth year of successfully funding projects that achieve the goals of the Interim Great Lakes Action Agenda as identified by basin-wide stakeholders. The program supports projects throughout New York’s Great Lakes watershed, or land areas that drain into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The 2019-20 Great Lakes Basin Small Grant award recipients include the following local agencies:
Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council, $24,998: Advancing Resiliency through Housing Assistance in the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region. This project considers numerous structures built before adoption of community flood maps and inventories the local housing repair and improvement programs that consider the vulnerability of the built environment. This effort will increase awareness of municipalities, community development corporations, and local organizations on the need to implement flood protection measures to reduce flood risk for vulnerable properties.
Atlantic States Legal Foundation, $24,964: Community-Driven Restoration of Wolcott Creek Watershed. This project assists the restoration of Wolcott Creek that flows through the center of the village of Wolcott. The creek, Mill Pond, and Wolcott Falls are local cultural and natural resources. A series of public workshops will invite community input on water quality issues to develop an ecosystem-based implementation action plan for the village.
Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District, $5,320: Sandy Bottom Park Shoreline Stabilization Engineering and Design Study. This project will determine the feasibility of applying nature-based shoreline practices to mitigate shoreline erosion at a popular community park and beach along Honeoye Lake.
In addition, the village of Sodus Point was awarded $24,999 to develop the South Ontario Street canoe and kayak launch as an eco-tourism destination for Great Sodus Bay. This project enhances waterfront access with a handicapped-accessible non-motorized boat launch and gateway to a Sodus Bay paddling trail. The site work includes green infrastructure elements and preserves a naturally existing bank area along the bay. Community collaborators include the Neighborhood Association of Sodus Point and Save Our Sodus.
For more information, visit DEC’s website. For more information on the grant projects from New York Sea Grant, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, visit New York Sea Grant’s website.