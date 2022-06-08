BINGHAMTON — The utility companies that serve Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties have named their first female president and chief executive officer.
Patricia Nilsen of Binghamton was named president of New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric this week. She assumes her new post July 1.
Nilsen has been with the utility since 1992. She will be the first woman in the companies' 175-year history to serve in this leadership position. She succeeds Carl Taylor, who will retire June 30.
As president and CEO, Nilsen will lead NYSEG and RG&E teams who serve more than 1.2 million electric customers and 579,000 natural gas customers across more than 40% of upstate New York.
NYSEG and RG&E are subsidiaries of Avangrid Inc. of Orange, Conn. NYSEG was established in 1852, while RG&E was formed four years before that.