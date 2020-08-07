ELMIRA — State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, has been appointed as the top Republican member on the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations as the committee prepares to lead upcoming joint Senate-Assembly hearings on the COVID-19 nursing home crisis.
O’Mara’s appointment was made by new Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt. O’Mara will also continue to serve as the top Republican member on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The hearings on nursing homes have been scheduled for early August.
Significant questions have been raised over the Cuomo administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state’s nursing homes, assisted living and long-term care facilities, where at least 10,000 residents have died over the past four months.
O’Mara has previously served as the District Attorney in Chemung County, as a former Chemung County Attorney and as a former Assistant District Attorney in both Chemung County and Manhattan. O’Mara is a graduate of the Syracuse University College of Law.