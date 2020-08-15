Yates County Chamber of Commerce was forced to cancel its annual dinner, “Signs of Spring” in March. As a replacement fundraiser, the Chamber is holding an online auction that is open to the public.
The auction began on Monday, Aug. 10 and will run until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Items up for bid were donated by area businesses in the winter for the annual dinner. The online auction includes home décor and household items, beauty and health products, local wine, and various gift certificates and baskets.
The money raised will allow the Chamber to continue with programming efforts that benefit the entire Yates County community.
Sponsors include Lyons National Bank as Platinum Sponsor; Water Street Pharmacy & Village Drug, Premier Sponsor; and the following businesses as Table Sponsors: Stork Insurance, Mozaic, Penn Yan Plumbing, Covert Security, Bank of the Finger Lakes, Yates Community Center and the Community Foundation.
The link to the online auction is www.32auctions.com/supportyates.