LYONS — Family Promise of Wayne County is holding an online auction fundraiser.
The organization is offering over one dozen gift baskets through its “Baskets of Hope” Auction, which will run through 8 p.m. on May 20 and can be accessed at 32auctions.com/basketsofhope2020.
Photos and descriptions of the baskets are be available for viewing at that web address.
Baskets can be picked up after May 20 at the organization’s Day Resource Center at 3 Holley St. Payment in cash or check is required at pick-up.
Family Promise of Wayne County is a non-profit organization that exists to help families with children experiencing homelessness find permanent housing and achieve self-sustainability. It has been in operation since October of 2018. As a local affiliate of the national Family Promise that has over 200 affiliates in 42 states, 17 families and 30 children have transitioned through its program as of April 2020.
For more information, contact Irene Fadden at (585) 802-7594 or go to fpwayne.org.