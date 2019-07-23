CANANDAIGUA — The 17th annual Tour de Thompson will be July 27 at Onanda Park.
Check-in will be at 7 a.m. with a mass start at 8 a.m. Riders have until 9 a.m. to depart.
The event benefits Rehabilitation Services patients in the “aftercare” program at UR Medicine Thompson Health.
Tour de Thompson offers three options — a 15-mile route, a 30-mile route and a 62.5-mile Metric Century with 6,800 feet of challenging climbs.
There are rest stops and vehicles on hand to help with flat tires or mechanical issues.
Ride shirts are available to the first 100 riders to sign up at www.Thompsonhealth.com/TdT.
Registration is $40.
Online registration will close July 24, with in-person registrations accepted the morning of the event payable by cash or check only.
For details, call Dudley Hallstead at (585) 396-6050.
