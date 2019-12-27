CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County 4-H’ers recently practiced cooking and presentation skills during the annual Harvest Food Fest.
Forty 4-H’ers ages 5 to 18 completed silent food demonstrations and answered questions about what they had prepared during a tasting test in the auditorium of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County. After their dishes had been evaluated, the youth were able to eat the leftovers.
Four volunteer evaluators provided encouragement and constructive feedback as a team of 12 4-H teens assisted with registration, organization, and plating food for tasting. The food ranged from tea and smoothies, to pies, salads, and main dishes.
For the Harvest Food Fest, youth are required to use at least one cup of local Finger Lakes grown product in their recipes, promoting awareness of local agriculture. Each youth left the event with a special cookbook containing a collection of the recipes that were prepared on that day, in addition to essential skills and fun memories.
For more information, contact Sarah Bagley at sab423@cornell.edu or call (585) 394-3977 or visit www.cceontario.org.