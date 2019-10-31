CANANDAIGUA – Ontario ARC has announced the election of officers to its governing board and to the Friends of Ontario ARC Foundation Board.
The following officers have been elected to the board of directors:
Lynne Erdle, retired superintendent of the Canandaigua City School District, president; Patrick Boyle, vice president; Elizabeth Palmatier, pharmacist at Wegmans of Canandaigua, secretary; Kathryn Wegman, retired superintendent of Marion Central School District, treasurer; and Dr. Barbara Risser, retired president of Finger Lakes Community College, assistant treasurer.
Those elected to the Friends of Ontario ARC Foundation board were:
Kathryn Wegman, retired superintendent of Marion Central School District, president; John Krueger, president of Hep Sales, vice president; Sarah Greene, vice president and corporate controller of Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services Inc., secretary; and Stephen Rossi, senior vice president and senior equity strategist of Canandaigua National Bank and Trust, treasurer.
For details, visit www.ontarioarc.org.