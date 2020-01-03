CANANDAIGUA — Ontario ARC, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in Ontario County, has been awarded $36,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support Ontario ARC’s guardianship and recreation programs.
Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities while enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for public benefits programs. For 2019, Trust Services awarded a total of $2,933,000 in grants to ARC chapters statewide.
Ontario ARC received $21,000 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate. The program provides guardianship support and services to two individuals and is ready to assist eight more.
Trust Services also awarded Ontario ARC $15,000 to support new recreational opportunities and enrich the lives of the members it services. Ontario ARC used the recreation grant funds to host a weekend residential camp for people living in Ontario ARC residences and provide recreational opportunities throughout the community.
Info: (585) 394-7500 or ontarioarc.org.