CANANDAIGUA — Ontario ARC Executive Director Ann Scheetz recently reported that the organization has been awarded a four-year Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership.
This award confirms that the organization embraces person-centered solutions to improve the quality of life for people receiving supports and services.
Ontario ARC is a not-for-profit agency founded in 1954, offering innovative programs and services for children and adults with disabilities or other challenges in Ontario County and the surrounding region. Ontario ARC is one of 47 New York State chapters of The Arc New York. The agency offers programs and services including day programs, transportation and residential services, career programs and clinical services.
“The accreditation process was a lengthy and in-depth review of our agency and the services and supports we provide to people with disabilities or other challenges,” said Ann Scheetz, Executive Director. “We found that the process affirmed Ontario ARC’s vision that all individuals with disabilities or other challenges are one with their communities.”
When Ontario ARC partnered with CQL to pursue accreditation, it undertook a rigorous process to review and improve supports and services. The efforts of Ontario ARC were focused on empowering the people who receive supports to pursue what really matters in their lives, and achieve their personally-defined outcomes.
Ontario ARC has been awarded CQL accreditation as a result of demonstrating proficiency in the following areas:
Basic Assurances Ensuring fundamental safeguards related to health, safety and human security
Personal Outcome Measures Supporting and empowering people to achieve their goals and dreams
Person-Centered Excellence Demonstrating organizational commitment to continued enhancement of systems
“CQL commends Ontario ARC for its success in increasing the quality of life for the people it supports. We are pleased to partner with them on this journey of ongoing organizational transformation,” states Mary Kay Rizzolo, president and CEO of CQL.
CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership is an international non-profit, virtual organization dedicated to the definition, measurement and improvement of personal quality of life. CQL’s vision is a world of dignity, opportunity and community for all people. Learn more about CQL by visiting www.c-q-l.org.
For more information about Ontario ARC, visit www.ontarioarc.org.