Two local youth represented Ontario County 4-H last month at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.
Mercie Nicol of Victor and Luke Czadzeck of Phelps were two of five youth selected to attend this national event as members the New York state team.
The national conference brings together exceptional youth from across the United States to compete in poultry science contests and learn more about the poultry and egg industry. Life skills, agriculture careers, and poultry science education are important elements of the conference. The conference opened with workshops about poultry careers and also provided tours to iconic Louisville attractions, Churchill Downs and the Louisville Slugger Bat Factory. The contests include poultry judging, Avian Bowl, egg preparation demonstration, and chicken and turkey barbecue. These contests challenge and reward youth for expanding their knowledge of poultry species, food safety, nutrition, and other topics.
Czadzeck was part of the New York Avian Bowl team with two other New York state youth. This is a quiz bowl-style event where contestants buzz in to answer questions and earn points for their team. The New York team took third place.
Nicol competed in the turkey barbecue contest which included charcoal grilling turkey and presenting an oral presentation addressing important information about the turkey industry including nutrition, national impact, and myths about hormone use. Mercie earned second place.
On Tuesday night of the conference, all the contestants gathered at a bowling alley to play together, exchange small tokens, and get to know each other before the contests on Wednesday.
For more information about the Ontario County 4-H program, reach out to Sarah Bagley at sab423@cornell.edu or call (585) 394-3977.