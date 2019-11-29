CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Arts Council is accepting grant applications through March 1, 2020, from individuals and organizations for small projects to enhance the visual and performing arts in Ontario County.
The arts council, a nonprofit organization, has established a grants budget of $4,000 for 2020. Grants of up to $1,000 will be awarded by April 15.
Grants must be for one-time expenses, not operational costs.
The application procedure is detailed on the arts council’s website at ocarts.org.
Written applications should be mailed to The Ontario County Arts Council, P.O. Box 573, Canandaigua, NY 14424.