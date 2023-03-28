CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award until April 21.
Presented by Lyons National Bank, the Lifetime Achievement Award honors an individual who has demonstrated service to the greater community and its people, over and above what can be expected of one person, without expectation of financial gain. Previous recipients include Jeff Friend, Susanne Kennedy, Richard McGavern, and “Jack” Schuppenhauer.
Each year, a deserving resident of Ontario County is honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at The Q, Ontario County Chamber’s annual Membership Celebration. This year, The Q will be held from 5-8 p.m. June 7 at the Woodcliff Hotel. Reservations are being accepted until May 24.
To learn more about the spirit of the Lifetime Achievement Award, and previous recipients, and to nominate someone for the award, visit ONChamber.com/The-Q.