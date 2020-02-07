CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Deputy County Administrator Brian Young was honored this week by the New York State Association of Counties for graduating from the association’s County Government Institute.
The educational program is offered to county leaders in partnership with Cornell University. Graduates earn a certification that demonstrates their dedication to good government and to upholding CGI’s high standards of county leadership, accountability and integrity.
“The County Government Institute provided me with a complete and concise overview of some areas in county government that I had very little knowledge of,” said Young. “The Institute is an opportunity to network with other county officials and exchange best practices.”
Four county officials from across the state, including Young, were recognized at a ceremony held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the NYSAC Legislative Conference in Albany.
Young has served Ontario County for nearly 28 years. He has held the position of Deputy County Administrator since May 2016, and previously served as Director of Workforce Development for 16 years. In addition to his duties as a public official, Young has been an active member on multiple community boards, coached his sons in youth athletics, and was an assistant Scoutmaster with the Boys Scouts.
“The County Government Institute’s comprehensive curriculum prepares county officials with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the intense demands of local government today,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario.
Instructors include NYSAC staff, county leaders, and Cornell faculty members who are experts in local government structure and issues. The curriculum includes extensive course work on government ethics, building consensus in a political environment, principles of county budget and finance, and public sector labor/management relations.
“The CGI program prepares rising and experienced county leaders for the challenges counties face, and equips them to engage in informed, constructive, and civil dialogue,” said Jack Marren, president of NYSAC and Chair of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors.
Courses are offered at all NYSAC conferences, and regionally throughout the year, to enable county leaders to stay up-to-date on timely issues and opportunities in local government.