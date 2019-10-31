CANANDAIGUA — Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County is taking its second Global Village trip to Paraguay in January 2020 to help advocate for better, safer living conditions in a country that has never quite recovered economically from oppressive regimes. Volunteers will help a Paraguayan family in need build a new brick home from the ground up.
Since 1998, 8,000 families — and 40,000 individuals — have partnered with Habitat Paraguay to improve their living conditions. This would not be possible without international volunteers who donate their time to the construction process.
Volunteers are welcome to join the local Habitat team in Paraguay Jan. 10 to 19.
Contact trip leader Allison Hildebrandt with any questions or to register. You can also donate or register for this trip at http://ontariohabitat.org/volunteer/global-village/.
Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.