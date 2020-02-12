CANANDAIGUA — A special meeting of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors Planning and Environmental Quality Committee has been called for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 4 at the Safety Training Facility, 2914 County Road 48, Hopewell.
Committee Chairwoman Kristine Singer, R-Canadice, called the meeting to discuss two items.
One is a resolution to authorize a dispersal agreement with Empire State Development for funding of 2020 census complete count committee activities.
The other is a proposed executive session to discus the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation or matters leading to the appointment, employment, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.