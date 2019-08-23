CANANDAIGUA — Ontario Shores Kennel Club will present three days of UKC Dog Shows from Aug. 23 to 25 at the Ontario County Fairgrounds located at 2820 County Road 10.
Friday’s events start at 5 p.m. with a show featuring dogs three-years-old and under, followed by the all-breed show.
Saturday and Sunday will both feature two all-breed dog shows starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Practicing Puppy (3-6 months) competition and a Sassy Seniors (dogs over 7-years-old) show.
SPOT (Socialized Pet Obedience Test) will be offered all day Saturday for $5 (UKC registered dogs only), while Do More With Your Dog (DMWYD) Trick Dog testing will be held Saturday and Sunday for $5 per dog (open to all breeds including mixed breeds).
The shows will be indoors. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Only dogs entered are allowed on the grounds. There will also be a basket raffle on Saturday and a 50/50 on Sunday.
Food by Prola Catering & BBQ will be available to purchase all three days, and there will be a basket raffle on Saturday and a 50/50 drawing on Sunday. Take a lawn chair for comfortable viewing.
For more information, visit Ontarioshoreskc.weebly.com.
