CANANDAIGUA — Lanes are still available for Ability Partners Foundation’s Bowl to Raise Bucks on Friday, Nov. 1, at Roseland Bowl.
Bowlers can register at 5 p.m. with bowling beginning at 6 p.m. The 11th annual, fun-filled, family-friendly evening features bowling, music, food, candy, and prizes. Creativity is encouraged as prizes are awarded to teams with the best costumes and most unique team names.
All proceeds from Bowling to Raise Bucks benefits APF in support of the programs and services offered by CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation. Over a decade of bowling has raised more than $147,000 to directly benefit individuals of all ages and abilities.
Each bowler is required to raise/donate a minimum of $40 in pledges ($30 for ages 12 and under). The pledge covers the cost of two games of the Roseland Laser Light Bowling Experience with shoe rental, pizza, soda, and includes a prize drawing of more than 40 donations just for participating.
Visit www.firstgiving.com/event/AbilityPartnersFoundation/-2019-Bowling-To-Raise-Bucks to fundraise online. Bowlers who raise $50 or more in pledges will receive a t-shirt. Bigger prizes can be earned with $100, $250 and $500 pledges, including a chance to win the Ring Video Doorbell Grand Prize.
APF is grateful to its sponsors, including: Lawley Insurance | Employee Benefits, Massa Construction, and USI Insurance Services, Inc. as Trophy Sponsors; Bill Cram Chevrolet, Casella Waste Systems, Inc., Finger Lakes Dental Care, and Relph Benefits Advisors as VIP Sponsors; Roseland Bowl and Usherwood Office Technology as Alley Sponsors; Tradition Chevrolet as our Strike Sponsor; Bill and Peggy Clark as our Coins for Caring Sponsors; and Monica’s Pies and North Street Pharmacy, Inc. our Spare Sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
For more information about the event and sponsorship, or to reserve your lane, contact Amy Miller, Event Planner, at (585) 412-9040 x1324 amiller@happinesshouse.org.