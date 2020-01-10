CANANDAIGUA — Over 200 runners braved the elements and came out to “feel the burn before the bird” at Ontario ARC’s 10th annual Canandaigua Turkey Trot.
The festive 5K Fun Run/Walk was held on Thanksgiving morning at F.A. Baker Memorial Park.
Proceeds from the Canandaigua Turkey Trot support the Friends of Ontario ARC Foundation and Ontario ARC’S growing menu of innovative services for people with disabilities or other challenges in Ontario County and the surrounding region.
Thank you to the event sponsors for their generosity and support of the Canandaigua Turkey Trot: Harvest Sponsors – Constellation Brands Inc.; Celebration Sponsors – BCI Koch Division, Geneva Club Beverage, IDI Billing Solutions, Relph Benefit Advisors, Canandaigua National Bank, Shepard Brothers Ford, Canandaigua PBA; Autumn Sponsors – F.J. Marianacci, Lynch Furniture & Mattress Co., M/E Engineering; Friendship Sponsors – Canandaigua Financial Group, Corporate Care of the Finger Lakes, Leonard’s Express, Chudy Paper, Philadelphia Insurance.
For more information, visit www.ontarioarc.org.