OVID — The new Ovid Farmers Market has extended its season through the last Friday in September.
The market will run from 3 to 7 p.m. this Friday and Sept. 27 on the lawn area closest to Main Street in front of the Three Bears Courthouse complex.
The market offers fresh vegetables and items such as eggs, maple syrup, honey, baked goods, cut flowers and all kinds of fresh produce.
Vendors accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons and SNAP recipients will be able to spend their benefits on any SNAP eligible items at the market.
For questions, call (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu.