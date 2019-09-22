OVID — The new Ovid Farmers Market has extended its season through the last Friday in September.
The market is held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays on the lawn area closest to Main Street in front of the Three Bears complex. It will continue to be held Fridays, Sept. 20 and 27.
In addition to local, fresh produce, find farm fresh eggs, local maple syrup, local honey, fresh baked goods including pies, breads, eclairs, cookies, granola and brownies and cut flowers and flower arrangements.
The market has produce vendors that accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons (given to senior citizens who qualify and to WIC recipients) and SNAP recipients will be able to spend their SNAP benefits on any SNAP eligible items at the market. SNAP recipients also receive a bonus $2 coupon free for each $5 worth of EBT benefits they spend at the market. So if you get $10 of tokens from your SNAP account, you will receive $4 free to spend at the market.
If you have any questions, contact Patti at Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension at (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu.