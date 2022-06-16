OVID — The Ovid Farmers Market will open for the season at 3 p.m. Friday on the lawn in front of the Three Bears Courthouse Complex.
Those attending will get a free sample of vanilla ice cream from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, which is sponsoring the opening-day events.
People can purchase local produce, eggs, baked goods, cut flowers and flower arrangements, homemade craft items, and more. Produce vendors accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons, and SNAP cards will be honored.
Also on tap for opening day is music from the South Seneca High School Marching Band at 5 p.m. and Celtic dancers from Horseheads at 6:30 p.m.
The farmers market operates from 3-7 p.m. every Friday until Oct. 7.
For more information, call (315) 539-9251 or email pap11@cornell.edu.