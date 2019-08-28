OVID — The Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, 7169 Main St., will host its annual Back-To-School Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 30.
Activities include a puppet performance from Lily Silly, crafts, and games with the Girl Scouts. Fidelis is sponsoring a backpack give-away. The library and Staples are providing a give-away of school supplies.
Public, private and homeschool students are welcome.
Registration is appreciated, but not required.
For more information, or to register, email contact@ovidlibrary.org or call (607) 869-3031.