PALMYRA — For the fourth consecutive year, the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District has been recognized with top honors as part of the 17th Annual Utica National School Safety Excellence Program.
Utica National Insurance Group, the sponsor of the event, awarded various levels of recognition with Pal-Mac achieving one of the highest honors, Titanium with Honors.
According to information provided by Utica National, the award recognizes the”desire to create a safe and secure learning environment for the children of your district; an enjoyable and productive work environment for your staff; and a comfortable and pleasant experience for visitors to your district.”
The award application was submitted by Director of School Safety John Colella. As part of the application process, Colella submitted a variety of district safety policies and procedures ranging from the District Code of Conduct to transportation safety guidelines which were then assessed by Utica National based on a scoring rubric.
“Ensuring our students and staff have an environment in which they can feel safe is a top priority,” said Colella. “This award reinforces our commitment to district safety and preparedness.”