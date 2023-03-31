CORNING — Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, and his fellow members of the Conference of Italian-American State Legislators are announcing that applications for their annual scholarship program are being accepted online.
Four scholarships will be awarded, each worth $4,000. Two will be awarded based on academic achievement and two will be athletic scholarships.
The application deadline for the scholarships is the close of business April 3. Students residing in the 132nd Assembly District need to submit a scholarship application online by visiting the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators website at https://www.nyiacsl.org/. Scholarship winners will be presented their award at a ceremony on Italian-American Day, which is May 22.
The 132nd District contains a majority of Steuben County, all of Schuyler and Yates counties, and portions of Chemung and Seneca counties.
“These scholarships truly make a difference,” Palmesano said. “So many families are struggling to help their kids get through college. So many of our young people are struggling under the burden of student loan debt. That’s why offering these scholarships is such an important priority for us every year. We want to help students realize their dreams. We want to help them build a brighter future.”
Should students have any questions regarding the application process, contact Palmesano’s District Office at 607-776-9691.