Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, has been named as the Minority Conference’s representative on the Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research & Reapportionment.
Every 10 years, following completion of the U.S. Census, New York’s election district lines are redrawn to determine boundaries for congressional and state legislative offices. The Legislative Task Force is made up of six members, including four legislators and two non-legislators. Each conference leader appoints one legislator, while the Assembly Speaker and Temporary President of the Senate each appoint one additional non-legislator.
Palmesano was elected to the Assembly in 2010 and represents the 132nd Assembly District, which includes the majority of Steuben County, all of Schuyler and Yates counties and portions of Chemung and Seneca counties.
He was appointed Assistant Minority Leader in 2020 and is the Minority’s ranking member on the Assembly Energy Committee. In addition, he also serves on the Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, Corrections, Insurance and Ways and Means committees.