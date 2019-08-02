NEWARK — Administrative Intern at Newark Middle School and Newark High School during this last school year, Laurie Palmisano will be the new assistant principal at NMS and Kelley School as well as the new social emotional learning coordinator for the Newark Central School District beginning Aug. 18.
Palmisano recently has been serving as the secondary level summer school principal. Her new position was approved by the Board of Education June 5.
Before serving as an administrative intern this last school year, she taught fifth grade at Kelley School during the 2017-18 school year and taught either fifth or sixth grade at Lyons Elementary School for 12 years before that.
Palmisano earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Elmira College and her master’s degree in general education at St. Lawrence University. In May, she completed her administrative degree in educational leadership at State University College at Oswego.
She lives in Geneva with her wife, Casey Peterson, a major gift officer/fundraiser for St. Lawrence University, and their two children, Marco, 9, and Leigh, 7.
