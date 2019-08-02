PALMYRA — Registration is open for Historic Palmyra’s Digging Up Your History: Archaeological Dig Camp.
This camp allows children to experience how archaeology works by participating in a real dig in the backyard of the museum. All artifacts found become a part of the museum’s collection. Past camps have found everything from parts of a wooden stove to a child’s shoe.
Camp this year is Aug. 6 to 8, noon to 3 p.m. each day. The cost is $5 per day per child and children can attend all three days or just one. The camp is for ages 7 to 15; adults are also welcome to join.
Supplies are provided. Take a lunch.
Historic Palmyra is taking reservations online (https://squareup.com/store/historic-palmyra-inc) or at (315) 597-6981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.