FAYETTE –– Erica Paolicelli and David Mansfield of Three Brothers Wineries & Estates are finalists for the Small Business Council of Rochester Business Person of the Year award.
Paolicalli and Mansfield are co-owners of the business on Lerch Road, Fayette.
They are finalists in the 50 or more employees category.
The winners will be announced at the annual SBC luncheon Oct. 10 at the Joseph A. Fioreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.