GENEVA — Paradise Speedway and A-Verdi Storage Containers have partnered for the 2019 racing season.
Paradise Speedway is a quarter-mile dirt racing oval on Hayes Road and operates Saturdays through September. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with races at 5 p.m.
A-Verdi Storage Containers is a family-owned and operated company based in Savannah that provides on-site storage containers, trailer rentals, mobile offices, van trailers and storage and office solutions.
A variety of divisions and ages — ranging from karts, to four wheelers, three wheelers, 4 cylinder cars, and 600cc sprints — compete weekly at Paradise Speedway.
For details, call Gary Palone at (315) 789-7293.
