HOPEWELL — Ontario County Cornell Cooperative Extension will host “Parenting Skills Workshop Series 95” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 3 to Oct. 22 at Finger Lakes Community College Child Care Center, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.
Designed for parents with young children up to 12, instructors will teach participants five skills that can help parents deal more effectively with difficult parent-child situations.
The program is free and offered foremost to Ontario County parents working with the Ontario County Department of Social Services, Child Protective or Probation Departments and PINS petitions. Other Ontario County resident registrations will be accepted if space permits.
For details or to register, call (585) 394-3977 ext. 401 or 429 by Aug. 29.