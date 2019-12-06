LYONS — The annual Lyons Community Thanksgiving Dinner sponsored by the Lyons Inter Church Council was held on Nov. 26 at the Lyons Community Center.
St. Michael Church was the host this year under the kitchen coordination of Laura Frere. Assisting in the kitchen were St. Michael parishioners Bonnie Reynolds and Sandy Cassetta.
Dozens of local residents gathered for conversation and friendship. Tho hundred and twenty-five meals were served, including 88 that were delivered to homebound folks earlier in the day.
Music was provided by Jim Murphy. The Rev. David Tedesche, pastor of St. Michael Church, gave the welcome and blessing.
Ten turkeys were roasted and served with all the trimmings, and apple and pumpkin pie were enjoyed for dessert.