GENESEO — Peace Action Geneseo strongly condemns Russia's actions in Ukraine that abandoned all hopes of diplomacy and violate international law. The peace movement around the world condemns the invasion of Ukraine, and the local group is joining the call to withdraw troops and return to diplomatic negotiations. Peace Action condemns the deployment of Russian troops and calls for all parties to implement an immediate ceasefire.
To show support for the people of Ukraine against these unjust and violent actions, PAG will be holding a demonstration at the Geneseo Village Park (sidewalk at the corner of Main Street) on Friday at 3 p.m.
As the Peace Action statement from Feb. 23 says, "Since 2014, the central features of U.S. policy towards Russia and Ukraine have been sanctions, military aid, and saber rattling. The sanctions and $2.7 billion of military aid we’ve already sent to Ukraine didn’t deter Russia, and piling on more weapons and sanctions are unlikely to work in the future. We need to give up the mirage that some package of sanctions and weaponry can resolve this conflict."