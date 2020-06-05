GENEVA — The Ontario County Justice Coalition will hold a community barbecue from 19 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark St.
Your choice of chicken ($10) or rib ($12) dinner includes macaroni and cheese, salt potatoes, cornbread and pasta salad. Tickets are available on site.
Afterward, there will be a peaceful march in honor of George Floyd, Corey Jackson, Timothy Northrup Jr. and others who have been killed during unjust confrontations with law enforcement.