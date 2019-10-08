PENN YAN — Police Chief Thomas Dunham has announced the promotion of Derek Chisom from officer to sergeant.
The promotion went into effect Oct. 1. Chisom, a lifelong Penn Yan resident, is a graduate of Penn Yan Academy and Keuka College.
Chisom began his career with the Penn Yan Police Department in 2014 after completing the basic police school at the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy in Ontario County. He has served as the Penn Yan department’s quartermaster and oversees police vehicle up-fitting.
Chisom will be supervising one of the police department’s night shifts.