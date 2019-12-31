NEWARK — Since the beginning of December, pre-K through second-graders at Perkins School, in collaboration with, staff, parents, and students, have been collecting non-perishable food items, hats and mittens for the Newark Food Closet.
As of Dec. 20, when Newark Food Closet co-chairs Lisa Barrett and Becky Jandreau came to school to see what had been collected, boxes containing 336 non-perishable food items were arranged around the Christmas tree decorated with donated hats and mittens.
Barrett and Jandreau were very appreciative of the drive sponsored by pre-K and Kindergarten pupils.
Barrett said the Newark Food Closet, located in the basement of the Newark Emmanuel United Methodist Chruch currently needs, in addition to monetary donations, canned fruit and vegetables.
The Food Closet is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday. Food donations can be dropped off during that time or at Citizens Bank at 711 W. Miller St.
To donate money, send a check, made out to the Newark Food Closet, to Newark Food Closet, 301 E. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513.