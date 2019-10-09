WATERLOO — An A-paw-colypse 5K Walk/Run to benefit the Beverly Animal Shelter will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 starting/ending at the VFW Post, 29 Elisha St.
This Halloween-themed event will feature witches from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom and hungry zombies along the route.
All registered kids get zombie medals.
The kids run starts at 5 p.m., with a registration fee of $10.
The 5K walk/run starts at 5:30 p.m. The $25 registration fee includes a T-shirt. Kids can walk/run the 5K for $10 with no T-shirt.
All participants are eligible for prizes.
Take your picture with the hungry zombies and crazy witches at the finish line.
Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest.
Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NY/Waterloo/APAWCOLYPSE5K or at beverlyanimalshelter.com. Or, print and mail the form available at beverlyanimalshelter.com.
Registration also will be accepted between 3:30 and 5:20 on Oct. 19 at the VFW.
People friendly dogs are welcome to participate.
For more information, email apawcolypse5k@gmail.com.