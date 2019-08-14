PENN YAN — Bags and Brews, the second annual corn hole tournament to benefit the Humane Society of Yates County will be 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Climbing Bines Hop Farm and Brewery, 511 Hansen Point Road.
Registration is at 11:30 a.m. Play begins at 12:30 p.m.
There will be live music and a food truck on site.
A maximum of 32, two-person teams will be accepted.
Sign up at Climbing Bines or email terrancedonahue@gmail.com.
The minimum to be raised is $25 per person. Sponsors are encouraged.
Prizes are $250 for first place; $150 for second place; $100 for third place.
Gifts will be awarded to players with the most sponsors and highest dollar amount collected.
