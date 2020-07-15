PALMYRA — The Dog Eared Book, 450 E. Main St., is holding its fifth annual supply drive to benefit the Humane Society of Wayne County.
Take any item on the wish list to the store between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 and receive 15% off your entire in-store purchase from The Dog Eared Book. The goal is to fill the Humane Society’s van.
The wish list includes paper towels, laundry soap, bleach, 55-gallon trash bags, and checks of $5 or more made out to the Humane Society of Wayne County.
Donations will be accepted outside at the Humane Society van.
Or, donate any wish list item and $5 or more to the humane society and receive an opportunity to grab an exclusive early copy of a not-yet-released book of your choice while supplies last.
Dave Dandino’s food truck will be on site from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A portion of all proceeds from food sales will be donated to the Humane Society of Wayne County.
Unless you are in the outdoor area for eating, masks are required at all times during this event.