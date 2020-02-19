On Feb. 20, pet lovers everywhere observe National Love Your Pet Day. This observance focuses on the special relationship pets hold in our lives.
Sixty-seven percent of U.S. households, or about 85 million families, own a pet, according to the 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association. This is up from 56 percent of U.S. households in 1988, the first year the survey was conducted.
The leading four kinds of pets are freshwater fish (just over 139 million), cats (just over 94 million), dogs (nearly 90 million), and birds (just over 20 million). Yes, today, more people in the U.S. have companion animals than they do children.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association the human-animal bond is defined as, “…a mutually beneficial and dynamic relationship between people and animals”.
When the first veterinary school was founded in 1761 in Lyon, France, students studied the anatomy and diseases of horses, sheep, and cattle because of the animals’ importance to the economy. Although shepherds had dogs to help manage their flocks and members of the aristocracy had lap dogs, hunting hounds, and falcons, research on the bond between people and their animals would not be conducted until hundreds of years later.
Still, most experts believe that the human-animal bond was always there, even if people were reluctant to discuss it with their neighbors. Today, that bond, which goes beyond unconditional love and companionship, influences every choice people make for their animals.
The Human Animal Bond Research Institute is committed to supporting scientific research about the mutually beneficial connection that humans and animals share. The Canines and Childhood Cancer study has shown that Animal Assisted Therapy plays a beneficial role in alleviating psychological distress in children and their parents. Therapy animals in pediatric cancer studies improved motivation to participate in treatment protocol, to maintain their motivation over time, and to want to “get better” or stay optimistic. Interactions with the dogs improve coping skills of patients throughout hospitalization while promoting exercise, nourishment, socialization, and self esteem.
Numerous studies have shown that the simple act of stroking a friendly animal increases dopamine and serotonin levels in the brain, two chemicals that are essential for happiness and relaxation.
Preliminary results of the Pilot Study of the Effects of Service Dogs on Mental Health and Wellness in War Veterans with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder being conducted by Purdue University confirm that veterans with PTSD benefit greatly when paired with a K9s for Warriors service dog. Therapeutic results include fewer nightmares, reduced anxiety, and less depression and anger. Paired veterans feel more comfortable leaving their homes and interacting socially with others. Decreased reliance on prescription medications is also evident.
Findings of the study titled Pets in the Classroom: What are the Social, Behavioral, and Academic Effects of Classroom Pets for Children show that the presence of a classroom pet provides positive effects. Social skills and competence improve. Problem behaviors decrease and reading proficiency increases.
In studies by Nancy Gee at Virginia University, preschoolers made fewer errors in a match-to-sample categorization task in the presence of a dog relative to a stuffed dog or human. The presence of a dog serves as both a source of motivation and a stimulus for children, allowing them to better restrict their attention to the demands of the task.
One epidemic rising in society is loneliness, especially among the elderly population. But, numerous studies have demonstrated that residents in nursing homes are more likely to experience a sense of joy, smile, talk, and interact with others when pets are present. As humans, we desire to have a purpose and to feel needed. For people living alone and the elderly, pets help them feel needed and give them a reason for living. In a study through the National Institute of Health, a walking program that matched sedentary adults with therapy animals resulted in an increase in walking over a 52-week graduated intervention with the participants stating their motivation for adherence was “the dogs need us to walk them”.
The human-animal bond has developed and strengthened throughout time. Many pet owners today see their animals as members of the family and of equal importance to any other person. “Fur baby” is a term said frequently and with much devotion.
Our animals can sense our moods, and have the ability to bestow a joy and peacefulness that rivals even the closest human relationships in our lives.
On Feb. 20, take your pet a special treat, take an extra-long walk or give them more attention. Check with your veterinarian that their healthcare is up to date. Give them an extra long grooming session including a new flavor toothpaste. Wash their bedding, even if it’s not their laundry day and let them fluff it up just the way they like it. Inspect their toys to make sure they’re in good shape. Throw out any broken toys. Watch a pet video with them full of cats, dogs and other critters to stimulate some fun. Or simply sit with them, have a conversation, and deeply appreciate the beautiful relationship.
On National Love Your Pet Day, be grateful for the impartial, unconditional, and emotional love and support that you share with the animals in your lives.