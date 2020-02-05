WATERLOO — The 15th annual Dinner Dance fundraiser to benefit Beverly Animal Shelter will be Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Quality Inn.
A cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7. There will be live music, a silent auction and raffles throughout the evening.
Tickets are $37.50 and are available at the shelter, 50 E. River St., at The Copy Shop, Fall Street, Seneca Falls, Pedulla’s Liquor Store in Geneva and from Beverly board members and volunteers.
The event is sponsored by Seneca Meadows, the Finger Lakes Times, Cassim Farms, BonaDent, Barrett Marine and Frontenac Point Vineyard.
For more information, visit beverlyanimalshelter.com.