CANANDAIGUA — Natural disasters and emergencies can strike without warning for all members of the family including pets and animals. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County is hosting “Emergency Preparedness for Pets and Animals,” an all-day regional conference for 4-H club members, students age 13 to 18, and the general public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14 at 480 N. Main St.
“The idea for a regional animal emergency preparedness conference was initially sparked by the desire to educate the 4-H youth about how to keep their 4-H project animals safe and healthy,” said Sarah Bagley, 4-H Resource Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County.
This conference will familiarize attendees with emergency protocols, increase formal disaster planning, differentiate between planning for pets versus farm animals, and raise awareness of the County Animal Response Team program. The conference brings together Cornell Cooperative Extension offices of Ontario, Seneca, Livingston, Yates, Monroe, Steuben, Schuyler, Genesee, and Cayuga counties, and anyone from the general public is welcome to attend.
Speakers presenting at the conference include representatives from: U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state Ag & Markets, Ontario County Public Health, Extension Disaster Education Network, Cornell Cooperative Extension Northwest NY Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops, Ontario County Emergency Management, and National Weather Service are scheduled to present.
Lunch will be provided. The event is free to those who register in advance ($5 to register on March 14). Register at cceontario.org.