OVID — The Ford Library received a $3,325 grant from the Finger Lakes Community Arts Grant for a Community Build Mosaic Project.
Under the guidance of artist Annemarie Zwack, the community will be engaged to design a mosaic on a 350 square foot exterior concrete wall on the library's outdoor terrace. Over the course of the summer, workshops will include the design concept process; hands-on tile making and glazing; and a two-day tile installation workshop.
The visual aesthetic of the mosaic will reflect the identity of our community. The Community Mosaic Project will involve library youth, adults, families and seniors.
This project is funded through the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts administered locally by Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants (FLCAG) at Auburn Public Theater.
For more information, contact Shannon O’Connor at contact@ovidlibrary.org or (607)869-3031.