GENEVA — Tractor Supply Co. is hosting a pet treat tasting event from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 at 885 Pre-Emption Road.
This event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Co.
"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," said RJ Drew, manager of the Geneva Tractor Supply store. "From our exclusive 4health(r) brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Feb. 3 to let your pet find its treat of choice."
In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the Pet Clinic and vaccinations.
Participating event partners will include:
— Pet Vet Clinic, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
— 4-Health Representative, noon to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact the Geneva Tractor Supply at (315) 789-4361.