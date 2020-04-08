HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Humane Society’s Happy Tails Animal Shelter is one of 12 animal shelters and Humane Societies across the state receiving funding through the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund.
The funding will support construction, renovation and expansion projects that will enhance animal care and health for New York’s dogs and cats, and ultimately support adoption efforts across the state.
Happy Tails will receive $363,030 to support two isolation areas, repair kennels, epoxy surfaces, install new indoor and outdoor runs, build an outdoor play area, and install cat condos and a new HVAC system.
“Just last year, our shelter took in 567 animals,” Shelter Manager Dianne Faas said. “After 31 years of passionately serving thousands of homeless animals, we’ve outgrown our current space. These funds will be critical in supporting much-needed improvements at Happy Tails Animal Shelter. In the end, we will be able to create a safer, healthier and happier environment for our staff and the animals in our care. We are so grateful for what opportunities this donation will provide for Happy Tails Animal Shelter and what this means for our entire community.”
This is the third round of the Companion Animal Capital Fund, the first state-funded program in the nation to support critical improvement projects at animal shelters. Competitive grants were awarded to shelters based on need and the readiness of projects.
“Over the last several months, we have visited a number of shelter renovation and expansion projects that have been completed thanks to the Companion Animal Capital Fund,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. “The funding is making a true difference, helping these organizations make critical upgrades that mean better care for New York’s animals as they await their forever homes. We are proud to announce this latest round, which will build on the successes we have seen so far.”
For more information on the Ontario County Humane society and animals available for adoption, visit www.ontario countyhumanesociety.org.