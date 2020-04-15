HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Humane Society’s Happy Tails Animal Shelter is coordinating virtual adoptions for dogs and cats.
With federal social-distancing guidelines extended to April 30, the shelter remains closed to the public. The Humane Society is using its Facebook page to coordinate adoptions virtually, spotlighting adoptable animals and hosting virtual meet and greets at 1 p.m. on Fridays.
“While this is completely uncharted territory, placing our animals in loving forever homes remains our mission,” said Shelter Manager Dianne Faas. “Animals are a source of comfort, love and stress reduction in a chaotic, unprecedented time. We’re calling on animal lovers in our community to open their homes and hearts to our pets waiting for their second chance.”
Prospective foster families and adoptees can learn more about the animals by:
1. Downloading an application from the website and emailing it to happytails@ontariocounty humanesociety.org. The application does not commit you to an adoption, but acts as a placeholder to meet a prospective pet.
2. After reviewing an application, the shelter will coordinate an individual meet and greet with the animal.
3. When adoptees arrive at Happy Tails to take their new pet home, the adoption will take place outdoors and social distancing and COVID-19 health best practices will be implemented.
“After the Shelter’s first Facebook Live video that kicked off its virtual adoptions, staff received several inquiries from community members interested in starting the virtual adoption process,” added Faas. “We are so thrilled about the initial interest of virtual adoptions.”
The next Facebook Live will introduce long term residents available for adoption at 1 p.m. on Friday April 10. The next tour of all animals waiting to be adopted is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, April 17, hosted by Happy Tails Animal Shelter Adoption Coordinator Erika Murphy.
For more information on the Ontario County Humane Society and Happy Tails Animal Shelter, visit www.ontariocountyhumane society.org.